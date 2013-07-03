FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 3
July 3, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of German consumer goods and glue maker Henkel, who says Russia is third-largest world market for the company.

- None of the three Glonass-M satellites that were destroyed during a failed rocket launch on Tuesday were insured, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The crash of a Russian rocket carrying Proton-M navigation satellite on Tuesday may prompt an emergency reform of the space industry, the paper cites Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

- Russia’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday will debate a large-scale reform of the Russian State Academy of Sciences proposed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s cabinet, the paper writes.

- The daily runs an interview with the head of Boeing’s operations in Russia and the CIS, Sergey Kravchenko, who says Boeing may outrun Airbus’s results in Russia and the CIS this year. ($1 = 33.0615 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
