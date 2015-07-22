FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - July 22
July 22, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - July 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- State-controlled VTB Group is ready to hire lawyers to help Russia win WTO backing in its fight against sectoral sanctions.

- The signing of a deal with China on building the “Altai” gas pipeline has been suspended indefinitely as demand for gas falls in China, the daily says.

- Russia could ban imports of flowers from Holland, which exported 30,700 tonnes of plants worth $225.4 million last year.

- Sweden’s Modern Times Group (MTG) will write down 1 billion Swedish crowns ($116.8 million) in connection with the sale of its stake in Russian broadcaster CTC Media , the daily says.

- Despite the development of U.S. defence systems, Russia’s nuclear forces will be able to beat them by 2030, representatives of Russia’s strategic rocket forces said on Tuesday.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s state development bank, Vnesheconombank, is considering ways of using the National Wealth Fund to finance development of the Udocan copper deposit in Siberia.

- Russian Post has won the support of VTB to set up its own bank at post offices and at branches of VTB’s Leto Bank across the country. As a result the new lender will acquire a network of 42,000 offices which will be twice as many as Russia’s Sberbank has, the daily says.

- The Justice Ministry is drafting a bill which will allow foreign property in Russia to be seized.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will head the list of the United Russia candidates to the Duma lower house of parliament in elections next year.

- The Ministry of Industry and Trade will spend 4.5 million roubles ($78,909.30) on working out the groundrules for the introduction of food cards to provide people with incomes lower than the living wage with basic foods.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia could consider making it a crime for retailers to sell banned food products, the daily reports.

- Real salaries of Russians could fall by 11 percent by the end of the year, according to analysts. ($1 = 57.0275 roubles) ($1 = 8.5607 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
