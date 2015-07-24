FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - July 24
#Intel
July 24, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- State lender VTB is supporting an initiative of Russia’s central bank to set up a national sovereign rating agency, the daily says, adding that Russia may spend up to 3 billion roubles ($51.35 million) on the project.

- The number of Russians who choose Sberbank to save money for their pensions tripled to 3.3 million people in the second quarter.

- Russian ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, will set up a joint coordinating body to help Russian farmers enter foreign food markets.

- Rosneft is seeking to end Gazprom’s export monopoly and is asking that other gas producers be allowed to export gas via pipelines to Europe, the daily says referring to a request from Rosneft to the Energy Ministry.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- All key government decisions concerning budget expenditure in 2016-2018 will be discussed with President Vladimir Putin, according to Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

- Moscow city authorities, supported by the Russian Orthodox Church, are considering installing next to the Kremlin a 25-metre-high monument to Prince Vladimir, who brought Christianity to Russia at the end of 10th century.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is planning to visit the Kurile Islands, the daily says in connection with a discussion by the cabinet on investing 70 billion roubles by 2025 on improving living conditions in the region to attract more people. ($1 = 58.4200 roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
