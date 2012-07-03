FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 3
July 3, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Japan’s Mitsui is set to buy a 10-percent stake in the Russia’s private Sodruzhestvo group operating an export terminal in Kaliningrad sea port, while Singapore’s Olam , engaged in processing of agriculture products, has gotten permission from Russian authorities to buy assets in a grain terminal in Azov sea port, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- BP Plc’s joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP , has expressed interest in participating in Nord Stream pipeline project of natural gas monopoly Gazprom , the daily reports.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Export of Russia’s arms rose 14 percent in the first six months of 2012 compared to the same period last year and reached $6,5 billion, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

- Russia plans to launch the world’s biggest ice-breaker by 2015 to use it for leading ships into the Western part of Arctic regions, the paper cites a United shipbuilding company official.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s lawmakers are speeding up the approval of a bill that will classify non-government companies financed from abroad as foreign agents, the daily says adding that non-profit ogranisations Golos and Transparency International Russia will be included in the list.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- More than 10,000 women die in Russia every year from violence coming from their husbands and other relatives, the paper cites official statistics.

- Some 10 Russian army generals were sentenced to prison for corruption in the last 12 months, according to the chief military prosecutor Sergei Fridinsky.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s lawmakers could pas a bill obliging state officials to get rid of their property abroad and close accounts in foreign banks.

- The daily is running an interview with the head of Russia’s anti-monopoly agency Igor Artemyev.

Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
