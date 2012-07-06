PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 6

Moscow, July 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s government is set to outline budget spending cuts in the face of a global financial crisis, the daily writes.

- Russian oil producer Lukoil plans to build a pipeline with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per year from its refinery in Nizhny Novgorod to the Moscow region, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Moscow says conditions which Tajikistan has proposed for hosting a Russian military base are unacceptable and has suspended financing for the base, the paper writes.

- Some 38 percent of Russians think that Russian President Vladimir Putin will gradually lose support over the next 6 years, the paper writes citing recent Levada poll.

- Russian human rights activists will appeal to the European Parliament over violence used by riot police during an opposition rally in Moscow on May 6, the daily says.

- The number of retail loans issued in Russia rose 40 percent year-on-year in April-May of this year, the daily writes.

- Cinema revenues in Russia and the CIS, with the exception of Ukraine, will reach $1.3 billion in 2012, representing a 13 percent year-on-year rise, the paper says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)