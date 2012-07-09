PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 9

Moscow, July 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Dmitry Klyuyev, the Russian businessman accused by Hermitage Capital Management Fund CEO William Browder, of stealing 5.4 billion roubles from the Russian government and putting his fund’s lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in prison. Klyuyev denies all accusations.

- Cardholders of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank were unable to use their bank cards for three hours last Friday, the longest card failure in the bank’s history, the daily writes.

- Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steel producer, is the country’s first company to halt production following a drop in demand. It will stop production at one of its blast furnaces for up to 60 days, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Both Russian houses of parliament ask President Vladimir Putin to build a parliamentary centre outside Moscow where all state institutions and ministries will be located in one place, the paper writes.

- Floodwaters that killed some 171 people in Russia’s south last week followed the same route as a flood in 2002, and experts say authorities did not learn from past experiences to create an effective warning system, the daily says.

- Russia’s top 35 air carriers showed joint losses of 14.5 billion roubles ($441.55 million) in 2011, caused mainly by uncontrolled growth of fuel prices, the paper writes.