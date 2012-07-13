PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 13

Moscow, July 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian lower house of parliament will discuss in the law on libel second reading, recent amendments to which replace a prison sentence with fines of maximum 5 million roubles ($152,500), the daily reports.

- Almost all Russian wine producers suspended operation starting July 1 as the government did not approve the introduction of new excise stamps, the paper writes.

- A state programme aimed at modernising Russia’s agriculture industry by 2020 is expected to be cut to 1.5 trillion roubles ($45.74 billion) from the previously planned 2.5 trillion roubles, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President of the world chess federation FIDE, Russian Kirsan Ilyumzhinov plans to establish an investment fund worth up to $10 billion together with British Ashmore Group, the daily quotes sources.

- Russia’s prosecutors filed a case against a Moscow fuel provider for selling fake lubricants used in Soyuz rocket carriers to Russian space agency Roscosmos, the paper writes.

- People who lost homes after recent floods in Russia’s Krasnodar region will receive new housing in three of four months, the paper cites local governor Alexander Tkachyov.

- A delegation from Russia’s upper house of parliament visited the U.S. Senate to hold talks on the reviewed “Magnitsky bill,” but the senator Benjamin Cardin, initiator of the bill, refused to meet them, the paper writes.