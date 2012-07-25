FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 25
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Ford Sollers has started production of Ford Kuga, Ford S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Ford Explorer models at the Elabuga plant in Tatarstan.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian state coffers could get an additional one trillion roubles ($30.52 billion) over the next five years if free circulation of handguns is allowed, according to the sponsor behind the planned new legislation, deputy head of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber, Alexander Torshin.

- Russia’s transport ministry is ready to raise railway tariffs for cargo shipments by 7 percent from 2013.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s lawmakers could seek to ban abortions performed in private hospitals as the number of illegal procedures there stands at 5-6 million annually, Yelena Mizulina, head of the Duma’s committee on family relations, says in an interview.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia is planning to launch the construction of a second line of the Baikal-Amur rail link designed to transport 12.6 million tonnes of cargo every year, a presidential envoy to Russia’s Far East Victor Ishayev says in an interview.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia will need up to 300 million roubles ($9.16 million)to train at least 300 officials to represent its interests in the World Trade Organization, the daily says.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.