July 30, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Interim Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin will most likely skip TV debates with his rivals for the Moscow mayor post in elections due on Sept.8, the daily writes.

- Russian consumer safety watchdog wants to have the right to shut down, without a court order, websites it considers to be promoting suicide, the daily writes. Currently such sites can only be blocked after people report on them, it adds.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian government is drafting a law to punish citizens and companies for not paying pension fund contributions, the paper writes.

- Russian consumer safety watchdog on Monday banned imports from Ukrainian factory Roshen, currently holding some 3 percent of Russian confectionery market, the daily reports.

- Russia’s federal Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over offending two members of the Russian parliament on Twitter, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s federal service for drugs control eyes increasing its powers to include the right to arrest and investigate suspects, the paper writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
