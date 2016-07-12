FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 12
July 12, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Apple Inc will create a full-cycle repair operations in Russia.

- The government does not intend to sell a stake in VTB bank this year.

- The Central Bank of Russia has defined the criteria allowing it to ban transfers of assets and liabilities of bankrupt banks.

- French hypermarket group Auchan has begun selling non-food items through "Yandex Market", the largest shopping area in RuNet.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Central Bank of Russia has explained the reason for increasing banking regulations and mandatory reserves in June 2016, saying that it was meant pave the way for a smooth transition to surplus liquidity in the autumn.

- The government is preparing a programme for the period until 2025 to develop electromobiles in Russia.

- The financial position of Russian airlines is deteriorating.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The problem of waste management at the Baikal Pulp and Paper Mill is an uphill task. The plant has stopped working, but left a time bomb in the shape of 6 million tonnes of waste, which can occur in the pristine lake at any time can.

$1 = 64.2024 roubles Reporting by Margarita Popova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
