PRESS DIGEST - Russia - June 13

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s former transport minister Igor Levitin could be appointed head of a new state company which will link Moscow airports, including Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo international terminals.

- Russia’s railway monopoly RZhD plans to bid for a $2-billion contract to build a new railway link in Abu-Dhabi, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Sergei Tazin, chairman of the board of directors at E.ON Russia, Russian subsidiary of Germany’s E.ON.

- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has set up a new department to monitor social and economic situation in the former Soviet republics, including Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s finance ministry plans to ban cash payments exceeding 600,000 roubles ($18,200).

- Deputy head of the Defence Ministry department in charge of the military international cooperation, Yelena Knyazeva, has become Russia’s first woman to be granted the rank of army general, the daily says. ($1 = 32.9925 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)