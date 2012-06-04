PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 4

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s railway monopoly RZhD is planning to attract up to 40 billion roubles ($1.19 billion) on the market to implement its 5.7-trillion-rouble 10-year investment programme, the company’s Vice President Vadim Mikhailov said.

- Russian TNK-BP shareholders are viewed as frontrunners to buy BP’s stake in its Russian venture, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s property watchdog, Federal Property Management Agency, is ready to grant control over 15 exploration and oilfield structures specialising in off-shore developments to Rosneftegaz state holding.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s first Borei class submarines, equipped to carry Bulava ballistic missiles, will be sent to Russia’s North fleet, Navy Commander Victor Chirkov said. Earlier, Russia’s Pacific fleet was expected to host the submarines in summer.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s billionaire and former presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov is expected to comment on his further political plans on Monday, the daily says, suggesting he might be planning to run for Moscow’s Mayor.

- Russia’s Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov has added 11,000 military officer positions to the nation’s army on June 1, after he nearly halved senior army staff three years ago, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- TogliattiAzot, one of Russia’s biggest ammonium producers, has no plans to attract outside investors until 2020, head of the board of directors Sergei Makhlai said in an interview.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s car maker Tagaz plans to sack 2,500 workers after creditors refused to restructure its debt, Mikhail Paramonov, head of Tagaz’ board of directors said, criticising Sberbank state lender for supporting foreign car makers instead of domestic producers.