PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 5

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia and China have agreed to set up a joint fund worth $2 billion to ensure direct investments in sectors of mutual interest. The first $200 million could be spent on modernising timber processing plants in Russia’s Far East, the daily says.
- A former TNK-BP senior manager Casimiro Didier was appointed Deputy President of Russia’s state oil company Rosneft, the daily says citing its sources.
www.kommersant.ru
- The former head of the federal service on military and technical cooperation Mikhail Dmitriyev could be appointed to head Almaz-Antey Concern, Russia’s leading developer of air and missile defence systems, the daily says.
- One of Russia’s largest producers of steel tubes and pipes based in the Chelaybinsk region has applied for a 30-billion-rouble state bailout, the daily reports.
www.ng.ru
- Lawmakers from Russia’s ruling United Russia party are fast-tracking the approval a new bill toughening punishment for violations of rules of conducting rallies ahead of planned opposition rallies on June 12, the daily says.
- Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov has ordered new agents to undergo drug tests, divulge their political views and report on any previous contacts with foreign citizens.
www.mk.ru
- Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in an televised interview on Monday praised Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov’s handling of army reforms, saying he had “done more for the army in last four-five years than anybody before”. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)