PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 5

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia and China have agreed to set up a joint fund worth $2 billion to ensure direct investments in sectors of mutual interest. The first $200 million could be spent on modernising timber processing plants in Russia’s Far East, the daily says.

- A former TNK-BP senior manager Casimiro Didier was appointed Deputy President of Russia’s state oil company Rosneft, the daily says citing its sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The former head of the federal service on military and technical cooperation Mikhail Dmitriyev could be appointed to head Almaz-Antey Concern, Russia’s leading developer of air and missile defence systems, the daily says.

- One of Russia’s largest producers of steel tubes and pipes based in the Chelaybinsk region has applied for a 30-billion-rouble state bailout, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Lawmakers from Russia’s ruling United Russia party are fast-tracking the approval a new bill toughening punishment for violations of rules of conducting rallies ahead of planned opposition rallies on June 12, the daily says.

- Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov has ordered new agents to undergo drug tests, divulge their political views and report on any previous contacts with foreign citizens.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in an televised interview on Monday praised Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov’s handling of army reforms, saying he had “done more for the army in last four-five years than anybody before”. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)