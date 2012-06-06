PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 6

Moscow, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of VTB, Russia’s second biggest lender, will invest up to $100 million in a joint venture with U.S. fast-food chain Burger King Corp in the next three years, the paper says.

- Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot may sell at least 13.4 percent of its shares on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2012, the daily reports.

- The cost for Russians of holdiaying abroad this summer grew 5 to 20 percent in the past week due to the weakening rouble, the paper says.

- Russian truck-maker Kamaz plans to assemble up to 2,000 trucks per year at a plan it will build in Lithuania to sell vehicles to Europe, the paper says.



KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will head the government’s commission on social and economic development of the Russia’s North Caucasus, the paper says.

- Moscow’s authorities have drafted a plan to expand pedestrian zones in the city centre to attract more tourist during public holidays, the paper writes.

- Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group and private investment firm Oceanwide Holdings Group plan to invest $3 billion in Russia’s state-sponsored plan to develop a cluster of resorts in the North Caucasus, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plans to replace 85,000 members of United Russia including in the party’s upper ranks, the paper says. (Wriring by Ludmila Danilova)