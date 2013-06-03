FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 3
June 3, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom announced on Friday it will call off plans to develop Shtokman gas field in the Barents Sea, the daily reports.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of watchmaker Swatch Group, Nick Hayek, who says a new mechanical watch, the System 51, to be sold for 140-150 francs.

- Imported aluminum production on Russia’s market may reach 50 percent by 2017, if the import tendencies remain on the current level, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Foreign experts have criticized Moscow authorities’ plans for massive reconstruction of the city’s two biggest avenues, saying it will worsen traffic and hamper public transportation, the paper says.

- Russia’s Justice Ministry has prepared legal amendments to provide for the creation of the boards of trustees to cooperate with the prison authorities on human rights and finance, the paper says.

- Moscow’s architectural committee has introduced a plan according to which 40 percent of the street advertisements in the city center, including those of the international brands, will be subjected to demolition by September, the paper says.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

www.kp.ru

- Moscow authorities banned smoking in airports as part of anti-tobacco measures introduced on June 1, the paper writes.

Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
