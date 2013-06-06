PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 6

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian banks lowered mortgage rates by 0.3 percentage points in April, bringing the average rate to 12.6 percent since the beginning of the year, according to central bank statistics.

- Tyre maker Titan International may buy a stake in Russian tyre producer Cordiant Holding’s plant in Volgograd, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin met recently retired Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday and appointed him as interim mayor ahead of the election for the post expected in September, the paper says.

- The foreign assets of Russian businessman and New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov may prevent him from standing in elections for Moscow mayor, the daily reports.

- Russian space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin criticized on Wednesday the work of Education Minister Dmitry Livanov, whose job may be at risk after a rebuke from President Vladimir Putin in May, the paper says.

- Russian tour operators lowered prices for tour packages to European beach resorts, including Greece, Spain and Cyprus, as supply exceeds demand at the beginning of the holiday season, the paper writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)