PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 20

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Some 57 percent of Russians think their cultural values differ from that of Europeans, the paper writes citing a recent poll by the Public Opinion Fund.

- Russia’s natural gas export monopoly Gazprom will soon sign letter of intent to acquire a power generating plant in Belgium owned by Italy’s Enel, the paper writes.

- Sales of Russian Lada-branded cars may shrink 10 percent in 2013 year-on-year, the paper writes citing the president of Russia’s car maker Avtovaz Igor Komarov.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- None of the politicians planning to run in the election for Moscow mayor can become real competition for the interim mayor Sergei Sobyanin as none of them are well-known in public, the paper reports.

- United Russia lawmaker Sergei Zheleznyak proposes keeping all the internet servers that contain personal data of Russians and state bodies in Russia to avoid foreign spying, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the Chairman of Russia’s arbitration court, who says there is risk of destroying St Petersburg’s historical image as higher courts move there from Moscow.