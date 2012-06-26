PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 26

Moscow, June 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Rouble prices for Moscow apartments have exceeded pre-crisis levels in June for the first time since 2008 due to the Russian currency weakening against the dollar and increasing demand for housing in the city, the paper writes.

- Russian government plans to introduce amendments to the law on administrative responsibility, including fines and detention for up to 15 days, for people sharing links to banned extremists resources on the Internet, the daily reports.

- Russia’s grain output is excepted to reach 85 million tonnes in 2012, compared to 94 million last year, the paper writes citing Russia’s Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov.

- Some 2 percent of all goods sold in Russia get sold on the Internet, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

- Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly has canceled the election of a Russian judge representative at the Strasbourg Human Rights court scheduled for Tuesday after one of the three candidates withdrew from the vote, the paper reports.

- Russia’s Oscar-winning film director Nikita Mikhalkov has asked Moscow authorities to grant him 8 hectares of land surrounding Moscow’s sports stadium Luzhniki to build Europe’s largest 4DX cinema and a hotel complex with malls and restaurants, the paper says.

- Russia’s long-distance calls operator Rostelecom plans to launch a tablet PC that would support 4G networks, the daily reports. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)