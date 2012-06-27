FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 27
#Art
June 27, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s aviation watchdog has lifted restrictions on flights of the state’s ninth biggest carrier Vim-Avia to European countries, imposed after French inspectors found a number of technical defects in a company’s aircraft last year.

- Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov has agreed to join the board of directors at the United Petrochemical Company - a joint venture controlled by AFK Sistema, Bashneft and Petrochemical Holding GmbH.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could export its helicopters to Zimbabwe in exchange for the right to participate in the development of the world’s second largest platinum deposit in the African country.

- Russia and Venezuela are expected to agree on the delivery of around 100 battle tanks T-72B1 to Caracas under Russia’s $4-billion loan.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s energy ministry has defined the development of the Shtockman natural gas filed in the Barents Sea as the key project for the local gas exporting monopoly Gazprom in the near future.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The pressure of Russian police and investigators on the locals opposition leaders pushes their supporters to unite efforts to win seats in regional parliaments and administrations, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- More than a hundred Russian artists and musicians have signed a letter addressed to state authorities to free and stop court procedures against three jailed members of Pussy Riot feminist punk-rock group, allegedly accused of hooliganism after storming Moscow’s central cathedral with a song against Vladimir Putin in February. The women face up to 7 years in prison.

