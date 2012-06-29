PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 29

Moscow, June 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The main builder of Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom , Stroygazconsulting, doubled its earnings in 2011 to 333 billion roubles ($10.05 billion) year-on-year, the paper reports.

- Kazakhstan became Russia’s only stable ally in Central Asia after Uzbekistan suspended its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the paper writes citing experts.

- India has become Russia’s major arms trade partner, having singed contracts worht a total of $1 billion since the beginning of the year, the daily writes citing sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s ruling party United Russia plans to introduce amendments to the law under which political non-profit organizations receiving financial aid from abroad would risk their operation getting suspended and their leaders fined or prosecuted, the paper reports.

- A group of twelve people, mostly employees of Russian state security guard service, accused of some forty crimes including a terrorist attack, a murder and nationalistic propaganda, were partially freed of charges by military court in the city of Oryol on Thursday, while only five people were sentenced to prison terms.

- Russian communists plan to appeal to the constitutional court as they believe the new procedure of elections of regional governors contradicts the constitutional rights of citizens, the paper says. ($1 = 33.1362 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)