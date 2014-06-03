PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 3

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia is conducting military training in the use of precision guided missiles, according to a Defence Ministry report. Analysts consider the military are working on the scenario of hitting stable targets on the territory of a neighbouring state, the daily adds.

- Due to a fall in car sales, Russian car maker AvtoVaz could face more than 7,500 job cuts, according to the authorities.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Ukrainian authorities are planning to confiscate Russian assets on its territory and abroad to compensate losses worth at least $92 billion as a result of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the daily says.

- Russia’s FSB security services ready to help Internet providers with saving data about their subscribers in exchange for open access to the information. Under new legislation Internet companies are obliged to keep the data for six months, which requires costly additional equipment, the daily reports.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s communists are asking Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika to close Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky’s businesses on Russia’s territory to prevent him from financing “extremists” in Ukraine, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia has spent more than 31.8 billion roubles ($911.67 million) on modernising its aviation industry to be able to do without imported equipment for aircrafts in the next two or three years, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Mansurov. Russia’s main imports come from Ukraine.