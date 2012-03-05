FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 5
March 5, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach last Friday said that if oil price didn’t drop significantly in 2012, Russia’s economy would remain stable, the daily says.

- Google’s mail service suggests that some users in Russia import mail from their alternative accounts to their Gmail accounts, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Anatoly Ballo, deputy chairman of Russia’s state development bank VEB, was arrested last Friday on suspicion of fraud and released on bail of 5 million roubles ($170,900), the daily writes citing sources.

- Last Saturday security officers detained a group of militants in Russia’s Novosibirsk, who are suspected of funding Islamist insurgency in Russia’s restive North Caucasus, the paper reports.

- U.S. investment firm Apax Partners together with Russian direct investment fund will spend $200 million to set up a chain of clinics in Moscow, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Income gap between rich and poor Russians in the past 12 years grew by 16.5 percent, the paper cites state statistics.

$1 = 29.2650 Russian roubles Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com

