PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 15

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Central Bank is looking into selling a 7.6 percent stake in the country’s largest lender Sberbank in April, the daily writes.

- Russia’s aviation safety watchdog plans to spend $10-15 million this year on the modernisation of air navigation systems in Moscow airports which is expected to increase passenger capacity by 2.5 times, the daily reports.

- The paper runs an interview with OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri, who says the oil price will drop to between $85-95 in 2020-2030.

- Russia’s second-largest crude producer Lukoil plans to boost production by 50 percent and increase dividends four-fold in 2012, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Forty four percent of Russians believe the March presidential elections were fair, while 14 percent do not trust their results, the paper writes citing VTsIOM recent poll.

- Moscow city will spend almost 200 billion roubles ($6.77 billion) on the development of transport infrastructure in the city in 2012, the paper says.

- Yuri Milner, owner of DST Global investment fund which owns 7 percent of Facebook, has stepped down as a board director of Russia’s Mail Ru Group, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Sergei Naryshkin, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament said the visibility of the legislative body should be increased and proposed constructive dialogue between parties, the paper reports.