PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Mar 27
March 27, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Mar 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s government will at least double taxes starting from next year on cars that cost more than 5 million roubles ($161,900), the paper writes.

- Russian Internet search firm Yandex purchased a piece of land in Finland for 1.5. million euros to build a data-centre, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a question and answer session at the end of April in which he will answer Russians’ questions.

- The daily runs an interview with Moscow’s chief architect Sergei Kuznetsov, who considers strange plans to build 200 churches in the city.

- One of Russia’s largest steelmakers, NLMK, reported an unexpected fourth-quarter net loss of $22 million on Tuesday due to a slump in demand in the second half of 2012. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)


