PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 19

www.vedomosti.ru
- Moscow has seen a 40 percent decline in apartment complex construction in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the same period of 2009, the paper writes.
- Russia’s industrial production rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in February to reach a 13-month high, the paper cites the State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to spend a record 15.3 percent of 2011 net profit on dividend payments, the daily says.
www.kommersant.ru
- Crowd size at opposition rallies across Moscow dropped to several hundred last weekend from thousands in the pre-election December and February protests, the paper says.
- Russia’s presidential administration working group, due to discuss the constitutional assembly law on Tuesday, may set grounds for changing the state constitution, the daily quotes experts.
- Russia will need 86 billion roubles ($2.94 billion) in investments by 2025 to improve its migration policy to attract educated foreigners and cut the number of unskilled illegal immigrants, the daily quotes local government and labour union experts.
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia’s state airline Aeroflot plans to pay up to 400,000 roubles ($13,700) to each newly hired pilot of A320 and A330 planes -- a move that may lead to rising ticket prices, the paper cites experts. ($1 = 29.2075 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)