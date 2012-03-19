PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 19

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Moscow has seen a 40 percent decline in apartment complex construction in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the same period of 2009, the paper writes.

- Russia’s industrial production rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in February to reach a 13-month high, the paper cites the State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to spend a record 15.3 percent of 2011 net profit on dividend payments, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Crowd size at opposition rallies across Moscow dropped to several hundred last weekend from thousands in the pre-election December and February protests, the paper says.

- Russia’s presidential administration working group, due to discuss the constitutional assembly law on Tuesday, may set grounds for changing the state constitution, the daily quotes experts.

- Russia will need 86 billion roubles ($2.94 billion) in investments by 2025 to improve its migration policy to attract educated foreigners and cut the number of unskilled illegal immigrants, the daily quotes local government and labour union experts.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s state airline Aeroflot plans to pay up to 400,000 roubles ($13,700) to each newly hired pilot of A320 and A330 planes -- a move that may lead to rising ticket prices, the paper cites experts. ($1 = 29.2075 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)