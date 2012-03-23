PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 23

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom deputy chief executive Alexander Medvedev said weather conditions are a major factor that determines volumes of gas exports to Europe, the paper writes.

- Russia’s defense ministry called off a 6.5-billion-rouble tender on delivery of 50 light helicopters as neither of the two bidders met the requirements, the paper says.

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said he is about to sign a decree to launch a public television channel. The new channel will be created with state money on the basis of one of the existing channels and further financed through public donations, the paper says.

- Russia’s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to criticise Gazprom at the gas market meeting on Friday for failing to supply enough gas to its domestic and European customers during peak winter demand and to increase production to pre-crisis levels, the paper says.

- Former Russian banker German Gorbuntsov is in coma at a UK hospital after he was shot at in London on March 20 in what police say was an attempted murder, the daily writes.

- Russia may create an anti-corruption institution within the General Prosecutor’s Office, the paper cites Russian President Dmitry Medvedev as saying at a meeting on Thursday.

Some 32 percent of Russians drink alcohol at their work place, the paper writes citing recent poll by an online jobs portal. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)