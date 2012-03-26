PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 26

Moscow, March 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Over 250 Russians plan to volunteer work as vote monitors during mayoral elections in Yaroslavl, the paper writes.

- The order book for state-run Russian Railways’ seven-year rouble Eurobond issue closed on Friday double over subscription, the daily reports.

- Russia’s Skolkovo technology hub plans to invest 1.5 billion roubles ($51.21 million) in a centre for preclinical tests of medications by 2014, the daily reports.

www.kommersant.ru

- Eleven percent of Russians, many of whom are between the ages of 18 and 24 years old, want to emigrate, the paper writes citing a recent survey by the state pollster VTsIOM.

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday said tariffs on Gazprom will not increase in 2012, the daily reports.

- Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry may revoke Lukoil and Bashneft license to develop Trebs and Titov oil fields, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called feminist punk rock band Pussy Riot’s illegal performance in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral blasphemy, the paper reports.