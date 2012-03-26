FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 26
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 26, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Moscow, March 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Over 250 Russians plan to volunteer work as vote monitors during mayoral elections in Yaroslavl, the paper writes.

- The order book for state-run Russian Railways’ seven-year rouble Eurobond issue closed on Friday double over subscription, the daily reports.

- Russia’s Skolkovo technology hub plans to invest 1.5 billion roubles ($51.21 million) in a centre for preclinical tests of medications by 2014, the daily reports.

www.kommersant.ru

- Eleven percent of Russians, many of whom are between the ages of 18 and 24 years old, want to emigrate, the paper writes citing a recent survey by the state pollster VTsIOM.

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday said tariffs on Gazprom will not increase in 2012, the daily reports.

- Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry may revoke Lukoil and Bashneft license to develop Trebs and Titov oil fields, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called feminist punk rock band Pussy Riot’s illegal performance in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral blasphemy, the paper reports.

$1 = 29.2900 Russian roubles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.