PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 27
March 27, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office says crimes linked to corruption increased 40 percent in 2011 but the number of investigations into such crimes grew 8 percent, the daily said.

- The Russian Defense Ministry proposes an amendment that would make it a crime for men of draft age to ignore conscription calls, the daily writes.

- Russia’s aviation safety watchdog suspended flights from Belarus for several hours on Monday over a dispute between the two neighbours over summer flight schedules, the daily said.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut’s stake in cell phone retailer Euroset, the paper writes.

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will meet with opposition leaders, whose political parties do not have seats in parliament, on April 2 to discuss reforms, the paper reports.

- President-elect Vladimir Putin plans to offer state grants for Russian students to study abroad at the world’s top universities, the paper says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)

