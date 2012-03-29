PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 29

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Corruption watchdog Transparency International is suing the Russian Justice Ministry for access to its expert study on proposed amendments to the law on state purchases, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke, who says it spends one third of its revenues on promoting football worldwide.

- Rusal, the world’s biggest aluminium producer, and Canada’s Orbite Aluminae are eyeing a joint venture to produce alumina from poor quality ore in which Rusal may invest $25 million, the daily reports.

- Russia’s Public Chamber delivered a rare reprimand to the Kremlin on Wednesday criticising President Dmitry Medvedev’s plan to stretch the Moscow city’s boundaries to include surrounding towns, the paper writes.

- Chechen rebel leader Doku Umarov is not behind deadly twin bombings of the Moscow metro two years ago despite his claim of responsibility for the attacks that killed 40 people, according to Russian investigators, who blamed another militant leader.

- Russia’s chief investigator Alexander Bastrykin on Wednesday said a special force will be tasked with investigating police crimes, the paper reports but adds that analysts doubt the move will decrease abuse by the force.

- Police detained six people on Tuesday for distributing leaflets urging workers outside an oil refinery plant to join a labour union party in Moscow, the daily says.