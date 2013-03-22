FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Mar 22
March 22, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Mar 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Opposition lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov may be dismissed from the Russian duma, or lower house of parliament, for accepting 7 million roubles ($226,600) from the Skolkovo fund for scientific research in 2010, the paper writes.

- Russian lawmakers propose amendments to a law introducing fines for insulting the religious feelings of a believer, with higher fines for someone who commits the offense inside a church as compared to elsewhere.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Police searched the deputy education minister’s office on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegations that ministry officials had accepted a 7 million rouble ($226,600) bribe, the paper writes.

- Russian human rights organisation Memorial plans to sue Pro-Kremlin television channel NTV for airing reports that the group’s workers had hid money from prosecutors who were searching its office on Thursday, the paper writes.

- Several militants were killed in Russia’s restive North Caucasus republic of Dagestan in a raid that started on Wednesday, the daily reports.

- Russian banks this week began to lower interest rates on retail deposits by 0.5-1.5 percent on average, the daily reports.

- The paper runs an interview with Alexander Mechetin, the head of Russian vodka producer Synergy, who says the company wants to increase exports. ($1 = 30.8955 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

