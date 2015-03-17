PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Mar 17

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Some 86 percent of Russians approved of President Vladimir Putin’s policies in February, the paper writes citing Lev Levinson, the head of Levada polling centre.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A high-ranking official from the Russian Defence Ministry was arrested on charges of large-scale bribery, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russia has established a commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin that will oversee all issues concerning the Arctic, including the military, the paper writes.

- Deputies from the Russian lower house of parliament plan to introduce a law that will give people the right to call their family and a lawyer within one hour of being arrested, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- A group of opposition activists plan to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to demand a fair investigation of the murder of politician Boris Nemtsov, the paper says.

- Russia on Monday began checks on the military readiness of troops in the northern part of the country. Some 38,000 servicemen and more than 3,000 combat vehicles will take part in the exercises which will run until March 21, the paper writes citing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)