PRESS DIGEST - Russia - March 11

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Sunday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Central Election Commission has discovered no reason to doubt Vladimir Putin’s victory in the March 4 presidential election, the daily says.

- Russia’s opposition vows to gather 1 million supporters for the next protest rally.

- Russia’s Economics Ministry is planning to order state companies and their subsidiaries to spend 25 percent of their revenues on dividends instead of 20 percent.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia will continue insisting on non-interference from outside in he conflict in Syria, the daily says in connection with discussion of the situation at the United Nations on Monday.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- TNK-BP is planning to invest up to $20 million in the development of the fuel filling complex which the company has bought at Koltsovo international airport in Yekaterinburg, TNK-BP Deputy President Dmitry Ustinov says in an interview.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog, FAS, will examine pricing policies at domestic airlines following numerous complaints from passengers about the lack of transparency in the formation of prices for plane tickets.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian lawmakers are planning to set up a special group with prosecutors and state experts to probe into legality of the privatization the Domodedovo international airport near Moscow and to monitor its future sale.