PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 25

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Stephan DuCharme, CEO of X5 Retail Group, who says the company’s goal is to occupy 20-25 percent of the Russian retail market in 5-10 years time.

- Russian development of Crimea’s defences will cost some 100 billion roubles ($2.77 billion), the paper writes citing a source.

- Russia’s state-owned industrial and defence conglomerate Rostec acquired a 25.1 percent stake in Yota Devices, the developer of YotaPhone, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will supervise the integration of Crimea into the Russian economy, the paper says.

- The Industry and Trade Ministry does not plan to introduce state subsidies of loans to encourage people to buy cars despite a slowdown in the country’s automobile market, the paper writes.

- Major Russian banks on Monday discussed measures to protect their clients in case Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc block their services in Russia, including development of a national payment system, the daily writes. ($1 = 36.0913 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)