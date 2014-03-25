FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 25
March 25, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Stephan DuCharme, CEO of X5 Retail Group, who says the company’s goal is to occupy 20-25 percent of the Russian retail market in 5-10 years time.

- Russian development of Crimea’s defences will cost some 100 billion roubles ($2.77 billion), the paper writes citing a source.

- Russia’s state-owned industrial and defence conglomerate Rostec acquired a 25.1 percent stake in Yota Devices, the developer of YotaPhone, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will supervise the integration of Crimea into the Russian economy, the paper says.

- The Industry and Trade Ministry does not plan to introduce state subsidies of loans to encourage people to buy cars despite a slowdown in the country’s automobile market, the paper writes.

- Major Russian banks on Monday discussed measures to protect their clients in case Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc block their services in Russia, including development of a national payment system, the daily writes. ($1 = 36.0913 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
