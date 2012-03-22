FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - March 22
March 22, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom wants the government to allow a 45-percent price hike for the natural gas consumers by the end of the year, the paper writes.

- Russia’s long serving government official Sergei Shoigu could be recommended by the ruling United Russia party for the position of Moscow region governor, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Arkady Rotenberg, co-owner of Russia’s fertilizer Minudobreniya, is planning to launch a $1.5-billion project to produce nitrogen fertilizers in Russia’s Far East region. Rotenberg is also interested in Toglyattiazot and Lithuanian Achema, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has demanded a police probe into Russian Space Systems’ use of state money in the development of National Navigation Satellite System, GLONASS.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev said he is ready to help Russian opposition build the new Social-Democratic party but will not lead it, the paper says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s government will spend up to 5 billion roubles this year to support local dairy farming, the paper cites Agriculture Minister Yelena Skrynnik.

- Twenty new orthodox cathedrals will open in Moscow this year, according to church officials.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s newly elected President and current Prime Minister Vladimir Putin may name the new government members before his May inauguration, the daily says citing government sources.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia’s businessmen will continue transferring their funds to offshore companies, as they doubt the state’s ability to guarantee safety to their assets, the popular daily says. (Writing by Tatyana Ustinova)

