PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 5
March 5, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Oil trader Gennady Timchenko has boosted his fortune to $14.1 billlion in 2013 from $5 billion, rising 34 places in Forbes’ list the world’s richest people, the daily says, adding that Alisher Usmanov remained Russia’s wealthiest businessman with a fortune of $17.6 billion.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Rosneft has launched discussions with the natural resources ministry to strengthen state monopoly’s rights to develop Russia’s continental offshore fields.

- Former deputy prime minister and now Rosneft president Igor Sechin will return to the board of directors at state controlled Russian power company Inter RAO after two years off the board and he could be elected chairman.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Almost 55 percent of Russians believe that the Sun orbits the Earth, the daily says in a commentary on the results of a decision to exclude astronomy from the subjects studied in secondary schools.

Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
