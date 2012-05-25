PRESS DIGEST - Russia - May 25

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia may give up its Gabala radar station in Azerbaijan, if Baku continues to insist on raising the yearly lease price to $300 million from the current $7 million, the daily says.
- Russia’s authorities have come up with a new energy companies privatisation plan, which allows the sale of state assets in Rosneftegaz holding in 2013-2015. Rosneftegaz controls 75.17 percent in Rosneft, 10.74 percent in Gazprom and 7 percent in Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
www.kommersant.ru
- Royal Dutch Shell may join Russia’s Arctic Shtokman gas project, where Gazprom will keep its majority stake, the daily says.
- Russia does not plan to support Syrian authorities financially, the daily writes ahead of the Russia-Syria intergovernmental commission, which opens in Moscow on Friday.
www.izvestia.ru
- Moscow police have filed a criminal case against a group of officials at the Moscow department of the Federal Agency on State Property, Rosimushchestvo, allegedly accused of selling dozens of the city’s historical buildings to offshore companies.
www.ng.ru
- Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has received a government order to radically reform Russia’s military industrial complex management and restructure the national space agency Roscosmos, the daily says.
www.rg.ru
- The number of rouble billionaires in Russia has fallen to 268 people in 2011, nearly 15 percent fewer than last year, the paper cites tax collectors.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia’s police plan to spend 15,5 million roubles ($4.88 million) on new equipment used to disperse opposition rallies. Earlier, local police had been in talks with France about purchasing VBL light armored vehicles, the daily says.