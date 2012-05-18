PRESS DIGEST - Russia - May 18

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia has exported 25 million tonnes of grain so far this year and could sell another million tonnes by the end of June, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov said.

- Russia’s government could list its 20 percent stake in Novorosiisk commercial sea port at a stock exchange instead of selling the stocks directly to the current co-owner, Summa investment group, Economics Minister Elvira Nabiullina proposed.

- Russia’s billionaire and former presidential candidate Mikhail Prohkorov has turned down Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s invitation to join the new cabinet as deputy prime minister, the daily writes citing sources in the government.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia’s private investment group Summa, owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov, is in talks with businessman Sergei Generalov to buy his asset in transport group FESCO, which controls Vladivostok sea port.

- Russia’s gas export monopoly Gazprom may offer Bulgaria an 11.1-percent discount on gas imports in return for support of its South Stream gas pipeline that delivers natural gas to Europe via Black Sea, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- Russia may ban foreign officials from entering the country if they had been previously involved in legal procedures against Russian citizens abroad, in which court rulings disagreed with Russian law, head of Russia’s Supreme Court Anton Ivanov said on Thursday.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia could cut its grain export by 28 percent this year due to forecast heat waves in the country’s Southern regions this summer, the paper cites experts.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russian experts will continue to search for the second black box of the ill-fated Sukhoi Superjet 100, which crashed in Indonesia last week, Russia’s envoy to the investigation site Yury Slyusar said. The data from the box could help clarify the plane’s technical condition prior to the crash.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will apply for membership in the ruling United Russia party in order to be able to participate in the party’s congress opening on May 26. The congress is expected to appoint Medevev as the party’s head for the next five years, the daily says. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)