PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 4

Moscow, May 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, who is expected to become prime minister, agreed a structure for the new government but have yet to finalise staffing choices, the paper cites sources.

- The Moscow mayor’s office authorised “Million Man March” rally in the capital on May 6, which the opposition hopes will bring 5,000 people, the paper writes.

- The Russian government’s telecommunication watchdog on Thursday launched a tender for licences on Long Term Evolution (LTE), or 4G, network services, and expects to announce the winners on July 12, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President-elect Vladimir Putin’s inauguration will be receive unprecedented coverage on Russian television, reported live on six channels, the daily reports.

- Russia’s NTV television channel, controlled by the media arm of energy giant Gazprom, reported it 2011 earnings of 20.72 billion roubles ($702.27 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier, the paper writes.

- Number of card-skimming fraud operations in Russia grew by 9 times in the first quarter of 2012 year-on-year and experts say 1.38 billion roubles ($46.77 million) were lost in cash machines in 2011, the paper writes.