PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 14

Moscow, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will most likely keep his position in the new government formed by the returning president Vladimir Putin, the paper writes.

- Russian government ordered mobile phone operators to provide all federal highways with mobile network coverage by the end of 2013, the paper says.

- Satellite communications company Iridium Communications Inc said it will resume operating in Russia, where it hopes to provide 40 percent of all mobile satellite communication 2015, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Some 20,000 people took part in a peaceful opposition “stroll with writers” in Moscow on Sunday, testing the authorities after they violently cracked down an opposition march a week earlier, the paper reports.

- A court in Ekaterinburg is to sue a closed military production plant employee over accusations of spying on nuclear Bulava intercontinental missiles for foreign secret services, the paper writes.

- Fiat SpA sold 144 cars in Russia in April 2012, compared to 2,700 cars in the same period last year, after it terminated its partnership with Russian car maker Sollers in February 2011, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s lower house of parliament plans to adopt a law to raise fines for organizers of unsanctioned rallies to up to 1 million roubles ($33,200), the paper reports. ($1 = 30.1450 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)