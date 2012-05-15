PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 15

Moscow, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has agreed with an unnamed bank to issue debit cards co-branded with his anti-corruption fund, which will earn 1 percent off each card transaction. Some 4 million people can be potential card holders, the paper cites a marketing research.

- Russian government has sacked 20 governors since the beginning of the year before the law on direct governor elections comes into force on June 1, the paper writes.

- Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev had ordered before his appointment as Prime Minister last week that 1,000 employees of human resources departments at federal institutions take anti-corruption courses.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s MICEX-RTS stock market employees responsible for the March technical failure that suspended trading for four hours will keep their jobs but see cuts in their annual bonuses, the paper writes.

- Ecology activists trying to prevent authorities from building a highway through a forest outside of Moscow plan to organise a protest by the city’s mayor’s office after police dispersed their camp in the forest on Monday, the paper reports.

- Russia’s culture ministry wants to return Moscow’s historical concert hall Yauza Palace into its possession in a move that may cost the federal budget $30 million, the paper writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)