FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 16
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 16, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have agreed to split responsibility for the appointment of a new cabinet, and Putin will name his choices for minister of finance, economy minister and the head of the state anti-monopoly watchdog agency, the daily says.

- Transneft is unlikely to be privatized because Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin’s refuses to sell a 3 percent stake in the pipeline monopoly, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian lawmakers have proposed draft legislation that could ban opposition leaders from organising demonstration, if they have previously been charged with violating city rules at rallies, the daily says.

- Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev, owner of two leading UK newspapers, will sell two Russian radio stations worth an estimated total of $14 million to fellow billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- A Russian military expert faces 20 years in prison for allegedly providing U.S. intelligence service with the details of the Bulava intercontinental missile project, the daily says citing its sources. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.