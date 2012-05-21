PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 21

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Political heavyweight from Russia’s current government could move to the Kremlin, limiting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s new cabinet independence, the daily cites analysts ahead of the announcement of the new government membership, expected later on Monday.

- President Vladimir Putin has given a senior government position in the Urals to a plant worker Igor Kholmogorsky, who had publicly offered to come to Moscow with his friends and help the police disperse the opposition protests preceding the March presidential vote.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia’s furniture holding “March 8” head Mikhail Kravchenko was shot dead on his way home in the Moscow region early on Sunday. Police said Kravchenko’s business activity could have prompted the murder, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- An old friend of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky may resign from the board of directors of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, to become head of Olympstroy, the company responsible for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic site construction.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia’s longest Trans Siberian railway, which links Moscow and the Far East, suspended traffic for more than 24 hours last week due to an explosion at an old ammunition storage 280 kilometers north-east of Vladivostok.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- An engineer at one of Russia’s defence plants Alexander Gniteev was sentenced to eight years in prison for selling the details of the Bulava intercontinental missile control system for $50,000 to a foreign intelligence service, the daily writes.