PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 28

Moscow, May 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital is significantly cutting its personnel after reporting record losses in 2011, the paper cites sources as saying.

- A criminal case against a user of social network Vkontakte.ru who was accused of copyright violation has been suspended because the suspect cannot be found, the paper writes.

- Russia’s government may invest up to 20 billion roubles ($624 million) in a car making cluster consisting of 6 plants with the capacity of 350,000 cars per year, which Russian car maker Avtotor plans to build in Kaliningrad region by 2018.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Authorities in Orenburg region are demanded that local university evicts foreign students from dorms near a children’s summer camp, saying they might abuse children, the paper says.

- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank together with Moscow authorities plan a joint venture to produce up to 150,000 cars per year at the ZIL plant, and plan to invest 12 billion roubles ($375 million) in it, the paper writes.

- The volume of direct foreign investments in Russia dropped 18 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012, reaching $36.5 billion, the paper writes. ($1 = 32.0337 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)