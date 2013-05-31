PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 31

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Sibir airline’s parent company S7 group has made the highest bid for a 25.5 percent stake of the air carrier.

- Germany’s Daimler AG is planning to start selling its light commercial cars Mecedes-Benz Sprinter, produced at Russia’s GAZ car maker in Nizhny Novgorod, in Sept. and wants to raise its share on Russia’s market by 2-4 times.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The appointment of Elvira Nabiullina as a new head of the central bank from June 23, could lead to a further cabinet reshuffle in the economic sector, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s defence ministry has decided to reduce the number of young people from the North Caucasus recruited to serve in the armed forces, the daily says. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)