FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 6
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 6, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service proposed to strengthen control over foreign investments, including approval of investments by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the daily writes.

- Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil major Rosneft , earns some 600 million roubles ($12.02 million) per year, the daily reports citing the company.

- South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp may become a co-investor in the renovation of Irkutsk airport, the daily says.

- Russian-U.S. joint venture Ford Sollers will lower prices on Ford cars by 4-15 percent in May compared to April, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Investigative Committee on Tuesday searched the art expert department of the State Tretyakov Gallery in connection with a case of smuggling the art works of Russian painters of XIX-XX centuries, the daily says.

- Russian Railways may need some 70-75 billion roubles ($2.90 billion) of state support in 2016 to cover its budget deficit, the paper reports.

$1 = 49.9300 roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.