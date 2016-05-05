PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 5

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The number of tourists from China visiting Russia rose by 74 percent in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the same period of 2015, the paper writes.

- The proceeds of Russian mobile phone operators from voice communications shrank by 6.7 percent last year, the daily says.

- The number of Russians with a negative attitude towards work in general rose from 7 percent in 1991 to 14 in 2016, the paper writes citing a recent VTsIOM poll.

- Russia and Belarus are facing a gas conflict as Belarus’s state enterprises underpay for Russian gas, the paper writes.

- Russia’s lower house of parliament plans to introduce fines for owners of overly loud motorcycles, the daily reports.

- Despite the launch of new models Lada Vesta and Lada Xray, Russian car maker Avtovaz saw a net loss of some 8.6 billion roubles ($130.7 million) in the first quarter of 2016, the paper says.

- Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Russia would form two new divisions near the Russian borders in the Western military district and one division in the south of Russia to conter what it sees as a growing threat from NATO, the paper reports. ($1 = 65.8167 roubles)