PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 7

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian air carriers may scrap plans to run low-cost charter flights this summer because of the shortage of planes. The costs of tickets to popular resort destinations could therefore grow by 20 percent, the daily says.

- The trade union of workers at the Volkswagen plant in Russia’s town of Kaluga is threatening to hold a strike on May, 12 against certain changes in the working schedule.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Only 26 percent of Russians want to see Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin after 2018, according to Levada polling agency survey conducted in April.

- Russia’s Justice Ministry has suspended the registration of several political parties including the one set up by the supporters of the popular anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny.

- Investigators have established that a suspect in the defence ministry embezzlement case could spend budget funds to support friends and acquaintances.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Prosecutors have assigned Levada polling agency a “foreign agent” status under the new legislation, after uncovering that the non-governmental research organization received 3.9 million roubles ($125,400) from abroad in the period from December to March.

- Russia’s former transport minister and a presidential aide Igor Levitin could become the new head state-run United Shipbuilding Corporation after its director Andrei Dyachkov quit earlier this week.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The government has succeeded in enforcing only 40 percent of President Putin’s pledges made after his reelection last year, the daily says ahead of the cabinet meeting with Putin to discuss the issue.