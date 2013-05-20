PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 20

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Maksim Nogotkov, the main owner of Russia’s second largest phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, may sell part of the company to Russian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik for $200 million, the daily reports, citing source close to Nogotkov.

- The volume of non-performing loans in Russian banks rose 14.6 percent in the first four months of this year, the paper writes citing a Central Bank report.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s ruling United Russia party has begun work on legislation to regulate flows of migrant labourers, the daily reports.

- Russia’s privately owned Transaero airline is looking into buying a 25.5 percent stake in Sibir airline, which the Russian government is putting up for sale, the paper writes.

- The number of users of the once popular internet messaging platform ICQ, which was acquired by Russian internet group Mail.Ru for $200 million, shrank by 33 million since June 2010, the paper says.