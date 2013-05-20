FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 20
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Maksim Nogotkov, the main owner of Russia’s second largest phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, may sell part of the company to Russian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik for $200 million, the daily reports, citing source close to Nogotkov.

- The volume of non-performing loans in Russian banks rose 14.6 percent in the first four months of this year, the paper writes citing a Central Bank report.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s ruling United Russia party has begun work on legislation to regulate flows of migrant labourers, the daily reports.

- Russia’s privately owned Transaero airline is looking into buying a 25.5 percent stake in Sibir airline, which the Russian government is putting up for sale, the paper writes.

- The number of users of the once popular internet messaging platform ICQ, which was acquired by Russian internet group Mail.Ru for $200 million, shrank by 33 million since June 2010, the paper says.

Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.