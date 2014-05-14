FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 14
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian Economy Ministry expects total economic growth of 9.6 percent in Russia in 2013-2017, compared to 19.8 percent seen for the global economy, the daily writes.

- Russian credit card holders owed banks more than one trillion roubles ($28.72 billion) in the first quarter of 2014, the daily writes.

- The volume of bank deposits shrunk by almost 400 billion roubles ($11.49 billion) in the first quarter of 2014, the daily writes citing official data.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Sales of cars in Russia dropped 8 percent in January-April 2014 year-on-year due to weakening rouble, the paper writes.

- Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said Russia would spend 112 billion roubles ($3.22 billion) in Crimea and that the money will be taken away from projects including a bridge over the Lena river in Siberia and a port in the southern Krasnodar region, the daily writes.

- Auditors are looking into whether non-governmental organisations working in Russia are linked to foreign political organizations, the paper reports. ($1 = 34.8182 Russian Roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

