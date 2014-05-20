PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 20

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian hackers have worked out how to block Apple devices using Apple ID and are demanding payment of 500-1000 roubles ($14-29) from owners to unblock them, the daily writes.

- Russian will invest 21.9 billion roubles ($634.44 million) in Crimea by the end of 2014, bringing the total federal funds spent in the region in 2014 above 100 billion roubles ($2.9 billion), the paper writes.

- Twitter Inc on Monday blocked account of the Ukrainian nationalist Right Sector group in Russia on the request of the Russian authorities, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Russian space agency began an audit of the Glonass satellite navigation system operator over recent operation failures, the paper writes citing sources.

- China Railway Construction and China International Fund may invest some $2 billion in the development of a new metro line on the outskirts of Moscow, the daily says.

- Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors plans to built a plant in Russia’s Tula region with capacity of some 150,000 cars per year worth $500 million, the daily writes.

- Russia’s Federal Security Service in Kaliningrad found a cash of 30 tonnes of fossilized amber that was smuggled abroad in the past decades, the paper writes.